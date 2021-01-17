After a tightly played first quarter Friday night, Oelwein boys basketball dropped its fifth straight game. The 37-72 loss to Waukon capped a four-game stretch against Northeast Iowa Conference foes.
The Huskies, who are 4-8 overall, are now 1-6 in their final season in the NEIC, with five of their remaining nine regular season games against conference foes.
Friday was also the fifth consecutive game the Huskies offense was held to under 40 points.
Waukon improved to 8-4, with a 5-3 conference record, in third place behind Decorah (6-1) and Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1).
SCORING BY QUARTER
Waukon 11 23 14 24—72
Oelwein 10 12 5 10 — 37
Individual statistics for Oelwein were not available by press time.
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Vinton-Shellsburg (4-8) Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
East Buchanan grounds Stars
WINTHROP — East Buchanan boys basketball defeated Starmont 78-24 at home Friday night.
The Buccaneers improved their season record to 2-9. Starmont fell to 1-10.
SCORING BY QUARTER
STARS 7 9 6 2 —24
BUCS 18 27 18 15 —78
Individual statistics not available by press time.
UP NEXT: Starmont will host North Linn 12-0 on Monday. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.