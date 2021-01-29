SUMNER — Three Sumner-Fredericksburg players hit double figures in scoring Thursday night as the Cougars defeated Dunkerton, 58-45 at home.
Kody VanEngelenburg led all scorers with 18, followed by Peyton Schmitz with 17 and Klay Seehase with 13.
The Cougars improved their overall record to 6-9. Dunkerton fell to 13-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DK 7 14 9 15 -- 45
S-F 12 19 10 17 -- 58
POINTS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Kody VanEngelenburg 18, Peyton Schmitz 17, Klay Seehase 13, Nathan Zupke 7 and Alec Aries 3.
REBOUNDS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Seehase 8, VanEngelenburg 7, Nathan Zupke 5, Beau Nederhoff 3, Kody Brennan Duffy 3, Schmitz 3 and Alec Aries 1.
South Winn wins road game at West Central
MAYNARD — South Winneshiek junior Trey Kriener scored 20 points as the Warriors defeated their host, West Central, Thursday night, 70-36.
No individual statistics were available from West Central by Friday evening.
South Winneshiek improved to 10-5 overall. The Blue Devils fell to 2-13.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 9 9 3 15 — 36
SW 16 22 22 10 — 70
Bucs trouce Clarksville to get win No. 4
WINTHROP — East Buchanan senior Harley Nelson scored 22 points and pulled in 10 rebounds as he led the Buccaneers to their fourth win of the season Thursday night at home. The Bucs defeated Clarksville 69-30.
East Buchanan’s overall record improved to 4-10. Clarksville in 0-16.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CK 4 8 11 7 — 30
EB 20 21 12 16 — 69