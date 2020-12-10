Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

THURSDAY SCORES

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE -EAST

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, South Hardin 55

UPPER IOWA

West Central at Starmont canceled

South Winneshiek at Turkey Valley

