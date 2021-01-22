WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley basketball grabbed a 21-9 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 67-44 home win Thursday night over Oelwein.
Senior forward Grant Stolka led the TigerHawks with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Oelwein senior guard Jacob King led the Huskies with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
The TigerHawks improved their record to 11-2. The Huskies fell to 4-10.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL 9 12 16 7 — 44
NFV 21 15 17 14 — 67
POINTS — Oelwein: Jacob King 20, Ethan Studebaker 9, Cole Hamilton 5, Brennan Sauser 3, Spencer Logan 3, Carter Jeanes 2, and Ray Gearhart 2. North Fayette Valley: Grant Stolka 14, Kole Johnson 12, Tanner Johnson 10, Ben Miller 7, Tayler Luzum 6, Dane Schott 5, Andrew Schmitt 4, Jonah Moore 4, Braeden Kaeppel 3, and Wil Miller 2.
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Cresco on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Crestwood (5-4). The Huskies traveled to Charles City on Friday.
Cougars take down SW Warriors
SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball snapped a two-game losing streak with a 54-38 home win over South Winneshiek.
The Cougars improved to 5-9 overall. South Winneshiek fell to 8-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
SW 11 10 8 9 — 38
S-F 12 17 8 17 — 54
Wescott scores 17 in WC loss to EB
WINTHROP — Despite a 17-point performance by West Central junior Logan Wescott, the Blue Devils dropped their 12th game of the season Thursday night. East Buchanan got off to a 14-7 start in the first quarter and went on to win 68-41.
The Blue Devils fell to 1-12, while the Buccaneers improved to 3-10.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 7 7 17 10 — 41
EB 14 17 20 17 — 68
POINTS — West Central: Logan Wescott 17, Aidan Nelson 7, Hunter Kent-Thomas 2, Brandon Cushion 2, Jadyn Rouse 2, Brooks Ingels 9, Willem Child 2.
REBOUNDS — West Central: Ingels 7, Creighton Houge 4, Nelson 4, Brandon Cushion 2, Kent-Thomas 2, Wescott 2, John Tyler 1, Charlie Sieck 1, Rouse 1, and Child 1
UP NEXT: West Central travels to Clayton Ridge (6-6) on Tuesday. The Blue Devils played MFL Mar-Mac (4-8) on Friday.
