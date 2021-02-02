TRIPOLI — Gunner Meyer scored 18 points and Mason Harter added 13 as Wapsie Valley beat Tripoli, 66-41, during a non-conference game Monday night.
The Warriors (12-3) shot 44 percent from the field (25 for 57) and collected 17 steals. Wapsie Valley also scored 22 in the fourth quarter to pull away for good. Kobe Risse snagged seven steals. Tripoli (10-6) got 14 points from Oakley Semelroth and 12 from Connor Piehl.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 15 14 15 22 — 66
TRP 5 8 16 12 — 41
Points — Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 5, Kobe Risse 10, Tyler Ott 2, Mason Harter 13, Gunner Meyer 18, Michael Mann 0, Aiden Jans 3, Gibsen Kane 0, Casey O’Donnell 3, Dallas Wittenburg 0, Cael Gray 0, Brody Stark 0, Andrew Westpfahl 3, Parker Landsgard 9
Rebounds — Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 4, Kobe Risse 5, Tyler Ott 3, Mason Harter 6, Gunner Meyer 2, Michael Mann 0, Aiden Jans 1, Gibsen Kane 0, Casey O’Donnell 1, Dallas Wittenburg 0, Cael Gray 0, Brody Stark 0, Andrew Westpfahl 3, Parker Landsgard 3
TigerHawks win 16th
WEST UNION — Senior Kole Johnson scored 17 to lead North Fayette Valley in a 70-19 win against Postville on Monday.
The TigerHawks (16-2) got 10 points from Andrew Schmitt. Postville (1-14) lost its 14th game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
PST 4 2 5 8 — 19
NFV 24 21 11 14 —70
POINTS — North Fayette Valley: Kole Johnson 17, Andrew Schmitt 10, Tanner Johnson 8, Wil Miller 7, Grant Stolka 5, Braeden Kaeppel 5, Israel Hernandez 5, Jonah Moore 4, Ben Miller 3, Logan Loftsgard 2, Dane Schott 2, Tayler Luzum 2.
REBOUNDS — North Fayette Valley: Grant Stolka 6, Tanner Johnson 5, Kole Johnson 4, Logan Loftsgard 4, Wil Miller 4, Dane Schott 3, Andrew Schmitt 3, Ben Miller 2, Nick Buffington 2, Israel Hernandez 1.
Sumner-Fredricksburg loses by 10
SUMNER — In a rescheduled contest, Aplington-Parkersburg bested the Cougars, 62-52, after leading from the first quarter (19-12) onward Monday. Sumner-Fredricksburg (6-11) pulled within 45-40 after the third quarter, but the Falcons (14-2) pushed the margin up to 10 by the game’s end.
Starmont boys lose 45-51 to Central Elkader
ARLINGTON — Central Elkader managed to expand its four-point halftime lead to a six-point win Monday night at Starmont.
The Stars (2-13) made a push in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 16-13. Central Elkader (5-13) won its fifth game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CE 14 9 15 13 — 51
ST 11 8 10 16 — 45