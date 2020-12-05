JESUP -- Sophomore Mason Harter and Senior Kobe Risse led Wapsie Valley to a season-opening victory with 41 points between them.
The Warriors defeated North Iowa Cedar League rival J-J-Hawks 72-58 Friday night in Jesup. They broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the J-Hawks 20-9.
Wapsie Valley led 32-30 at the half.
Junior Carson Lienau led Jesup in scoring with 19.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley (1-0) hosts Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday. Jesup (1-1) travels for Hudson (0-1) for a 7:45 p.m. game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 14 18 20 20 — 72
JSP 14 16 9 19 — 58
POINTS — WAPSIE VALLEY (72): Mason Harter 22, Kobe Risse 19, Blayde Bellis 11, Parker Landsgard 10, Andrew Westpfahl 7, Casey O'Donnell 2, and Gunner Meyer 1. JESUP (58): Carson Lienau 19, Brodie Kresser 11, Parker McHone 9, Jase Pilcher 7, Corbin Fuelling 3.
• • •
North Fayette Valley 52, Postville 17
NF Valley 10 21 12 9 — 52
Postville 2 6 2 7 — 17
POINTS — NFV (52): Kole Johnson 11, Grant Stolka 8, Ben Miller 7, Wil Miller 6, Tanner Johnson 5, Tayler Luzum 5, Andrew Schmitt 4, Jonah Moore 4, and Dane Schott 2. POSTVILLE (17) Not available.
UP NEXT: North Fayette Valley (2-0) hosts Turkey Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• • •
Midland 48, East Buchanan 34
Midland 13 4 14 17 — 48
E Buch 8 11 7 8 — 34
UP NEXT: East Buchanan (0-1) travels to Marquette Catholic (0-3) on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. game.
• • •
South Winneshiek 70, West Central 34
South Winn 21 19 18 12 — 70
West Central 4 10 13 7 — 34
POINTS -- SOUTH WINN (70): Trey Kriener 16, Cael Kuboushek 14, Keagen Streeter 12, Collin Wiltgen 10, Carson Wenthold 6, Jacob Herold 4, Evan Bushman 4, Dominic Sisneros 2, and Nick Holien 2. WEST CENTRAL (34): Not available.
UP NEXT: West Central (1-2) travels to Lisbon on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. game.
• • •
Dike-New Hartford 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 55
S-F 9 16 8 22 -- 55
DNH 16 19 21 21 -- 77
• • •
OTHER SCORES
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE - EAST
Friday games
Denver 75, Waterloo Columbus 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Hudson 54
NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE
Friday games
Western Dubuque 62, Decorah 41
Waterloo East 59, Waukon 47
Saturday games
Charles City 50, Algona 62
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Xavier 44
Cedar Falls at Crestwood canceled
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
Friday games
North Linn 85, Marquette Catholic 32
Easton Valley at Starmont canceled
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Calamus-Wheatland 40
Maquoketa Valley 43, Prince of Peace 38
Saturday games
Northeast 54, Calamus-Wheatland 38
Springville 75, Central Elkader 27
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
Friday games
Turkey Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 54
Kee 57, Central Elkader 55
Saturday game
