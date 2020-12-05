Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP -- Sophomore Mason Harter and Senior Kobe Risse led Wapsie Valley to a season-opening victory with 41 points between them.

The Warriors defeated North Iowa Cedar League rival J-J-Hawks 72-58 Friday night in Jesup. They broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the J-Hawks 20-9.

Wapsie Valley led 32-30 at the half.

Junior Carson Lienau led Jesup in scoring with 19.

UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley (1-0) hosts Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday. Jesup (1-1) travels for Hudson (0-1) for a 7:45 p.m. game.

SCORING BY QUARTER

WV 14 18 20 20 — 72

JSP 14 16 9 19 — 58

POINTS — WAPSIE VALLEY (72): Mason Harter 22, Kobe Risse 19, Blayde Bellis 11, Parker Landsgard 10, Andrew Westpfahl 7, Casey O'Donnell 2, and Gunner Meyer 1. JESUP (58): Carson Lienau 19, Brodie Kresser 11, Parker McHone 9, Jase Pilcher 7, Corbin Fuelling 3.

• • •

North Fayette Valley 52, Postville 17

NF Valley 10 21 12 9 — 52

Postville 2 6 2 7 — 17

POINTS — NFV (52): Kole Johnson 11, Grant Stolka 8, Ben Miller 7, Wil Miller 6, Tanner Johnson 5, Tayler Luzum 5, Andrew Schmitt 4, Jonah Moore 4, and Dane Schott 2. POSTVILLE (17) Not available.

UP NEXT: North Fayette Valley (2-0) hosts Turkey Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• • •

Midland 48, East Buchanan 34

Midland 13 4 14 17 — 48

E Buch 8 11 7 8 — 34

UP NEXT: East Buchanan (0-1) travels to Marquette Catholic (0-3) on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. game.

• • •

South Winneshiek 70, West Central 34

South Winn 21 19 18 12 — 70

West Central 4 10 13 7 — 34

POINTS -- SOUTH WINN (70): Trey Kriener 16, Cael Kuboushek 14, Keagen Streeter 12, Collin Wiltgen 10, Carson Wenthold 6, Jacob Herold 4, Evan Bushman 4, Dominic Sisneros 2, and Nick Holien 2. WEST CENTRAL (34): Not available.

UP NEXT: West Central (1-2) travels to Lisbon on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. game.

• • •

Dike-New Hartford 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 55

S-F 9 16 8 22 -- 55

DNH 16 19 21 21 -- 77

• • •

OTHER SCORES

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE - EAST

Friday games

Denver 75, Waterloo Columbus 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Hudson 54

NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE

Friday games

Western Dubuque 62, Decorah 41

Waterloo East 59, Waukon 47

Saturday games

Charles City 50, Algona 62

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Xavier 44

Cedar Falls at Crestwood canceled

TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE

Friday games

North Linn 85, Marquette Catholic 32

Easton Valley at Starmont canceled

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Calamus-Wheatland 40

Maquoketa Valley 43, Prince of Peace 38

Saturday games

Northeast 54, Calamus-Wheatland 38

Springville 75, Central Elkader 27

UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE

Friday games

Turkey Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 54

Kee 57, Central Elkader 55

Saturday game

Springville 75, Central Elkader 27

