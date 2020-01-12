Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
NEIC
Charles City 67, Waukon 63
New Hampton 59, Oelwein 30
Crestwood 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 47 (OT)
North Iowa Cedar League-East
Dike-New Hartford vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47
West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan. 16.
North Iowa Cedar League-West
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR, Ackley 56
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd. to Jan. 16.
West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.
Tri-Rivers-West
North Linn, Troy Mills vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.
Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.
Tri-Rivers-East
Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Upper Iowa Conference
West Central, Maynard 54, Central Elkader 34
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 32
South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 52
WaMaC-West
Williamsburg vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Clear Creek-Amana vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.
WaMaC-East
Mount Vernon vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Marion vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.
Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.