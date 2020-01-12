Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

NEIC

Charles City 67, Waukon 63

New Hampton 59, Oelwein 30

Crestwood 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 47 (OT)

North Iowa Cedar League-East

Dike-New Hartford vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47

West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan. 16.

North Iowa Cedar League-West

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR, Ackley 56

East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd. to Jan. 16.

West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.

Tri-Rivers-West

North Linn, Troy Mills vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.

Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.

Tri-Rivers-East

Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.

Upper Iowa Conference

West Central, Maynard 54, Central Elkader 34

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, North Fayette Valley 32

South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 52

WaMaC-West

Williamsburg vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Clear Creek-Amana vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.

WaMaC-East

Mount Vernon vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Marion vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.

Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.