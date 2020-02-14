Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday's Scores

AREA SCHOOLS

Crestwood, Cresco 48, Oelwein 36

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 76, Hudson 69

Waukon 74, New Hampton 63

THE REST

Albia 60, Fort Madison 47

Bellevue 72, Wilton 47

Burlington 61, Clinton 53

Camanche 73, Tipton 67

East Mills 43, Southwest Valley 29

Hinton 70, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68

IKM-Manning 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43

Maryville, Mo. 58, Atlantic 46

North Scott, Eldridge 44, Davenport, North 43

Regina, Iowa City 61, West Liberty 42

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 78, Western Christian 70

Siouxland Christian 59, Allen, Neb. 46

Unity Christian 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52

West Sioux 101, Lawton-Bronson 63

Woodward Academy 64, Grundy Center 50

Woodward-Granger 85, Collins-Maxwell 56

Tags