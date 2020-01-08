CONRAD — The Jesup boys basketball team fell back to earth the day after its upset over an undefeated Don Bosco team on Monday.
On Tuesday, the J-Hawks traveled to BCLUW where the stumbled to a 38-48 loss.
Jesup took an 11-9 lead in the first quarter but trailed 15-18 at the half. BCLUW outscored the J-Hawks 15-8, in the third quarter. Jesup could not recover.
Jesup had two scorers in double figures. Seniors Cooper Fuelling and Landon Borrett had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Sophomore Carson Lienau had 5, followed by junior Jase Pilcher and sophomore Corbin Fuelling with 3 apiece and senior Heath Wyant and junior Tanner Cole with 2 apiece.
The J-Hawks were 14-for-53 in field goals, making one of nine 3-point shots. They were 9-for-17 from the free throw line and had 31 rebounds total.
Jesup is 0-6 in the North Iowa Cedar League East and 2-8 overall. BCLUW is 1-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League West and 3-6 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 11 | 4 | 8 | 15 | — 38
BCLUW | 9 | 9 | 15 | 15 | — 48
UP NEXT
Jesup travels to Union Community (1-5, 1-7) on Friday, Jan. 10. The boys game will follow the varsity girls game, which begins at 6:15 p.m.