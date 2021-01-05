FAIRBANK — Kobe Risse sat on the first row of the Wapsie Valley gym bleachers with one foot in a tub of ice water. To his right sat teammate Blayde Bellis and graduated teammate Kiks Rosengarten. They posed for a post-game cellphone picture.
Risse had taken off the white gauze wrapped around his head at halftime. It did its job. It stopped the bleeding.
No surprise, Tuesday's game against Denver, won by the Warriors 75-61, was physical.
"Rarely is Denver-Wapsie not a physical game," said Warriors boys basketball head coach Marty McKowen. "This is a big rivalry between these two teams."
To be fair, the Cyclones were responsible for only one of Risse's dings. Just before halftime, a defender's elbow accidentally crashed into Risse's head causing the gash.
"He had to put the headband on because he was bleeding so hard from the head," McKowen said.
The senior guard came into the game with a sore ankle, which he had sprained in practice a day earlier. He scored 16 points anyway.
"He's so important to us," McKowen said. "He controls what's going on out there. And when we're having trouble getting the ball up, you see him, he comes and grabs the ball and makes good decisions for us all the way through."
Bellis, also a senior, was Wapsie Valley's leading scorer for the night with 22 points.
"Blayde did a very very good job of finishing at the rim tonight," McKowen said, explaining that he'd been struggling with that part of his game before the Christmas break. "He was getting to the rim but struggling on finishing, and tonight he didn't."
Bellis and Risse spent a healthy amount of time at the free throw line as well. Bellis was 6-for-6 and Risse was 9-for-13. Denver committed 22 fouls on the night. Wapsie Valley had 12.
Denver senior Bryce Phelps, who leads the Cyclone's with 17.8 points per game this season, was held to 11. Senior Isaac Besh, who averages 16.6 points per game, scored 12. Senior Kyler Mathias led the team with 15 points. His average is 15.4.
"They're a very talented offensive team, so we really really focused on being able to take away the 3-point shot and then trying to take away the drive at the same time. And that's really hard to do."
Coming into the game, Denver had four players who were shooting better than 40% from the 3-point line.
"So we knew that we couldn't get on a rhythm there," McKowen said. "I thought defensively our kids did a really good job of rotating and helping each other out. Overall, it was a good effort on their part."
Denver shot only 23% from 3-point land, hitting only six of 26 attempts. Wapsie Valley shot 44%, landing eight of 18 attempts. Bellis, senior Tyler Ott and sophomore Andrew Westpahl each hit two. Risse and junior Gunner Meyer put in one apiece.
Wapsie Valley sophomore Mason Harter was the team's No. 3 scorer with 12 points.
"Mason Harter was really good for us early," McKowen said. "They were taking away a lot of our outside stuff and we did a great job of finding Mason at the low post and getting him some easy shots and getting him going too."
Wapsie Valley outrebounded Denver 33-17. Harter led the way with 17.
The Warriors held a 38-30 lead at the half and went into the 4th quarter with a 55-46 lead over their North Iowa Cedar League-East rival.
Wapsie Valley improves to 6-1 overall, as Denver falls to 8-1.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DEN _ 15 _ 15 _ 16 _ 15 — 61
WV _ 23 _ 15 _ 17 _20 — 75
POINTS — DENVER: Kyler Matthias, 15; Isaac Besh, 12; Bryce Phelps, 11; Caylor Hoffer, 9; Ethan Schoville, 7; Will Curtis, 3; Hunter Shollenbarger, 2; and Mitchell DeVries, 2. WAPSIE VALLEY: Blayde Bellis, 22; Kobe Risse,16; Mason Harter, 12; Parker Landsgard, 8; Tyler Ott, 6; Andrew Westpfahl, 6; and Gunner Meyer, 5.
REBOUNDS — DENVER: Mitchell DeVries, 4; Bryce Phelps, 4; Kyler Matthias, 3; Will Curtis, 3; Isaac Besh, 1; Caylor Hoffer, 1; and Ethan Schoville, 1. WAPSIE VALLEY: Mason Harter, 15; Blayde Bellis, 6; Tyler Ott, 3; Kobe Risse, 2; Gunner Meyer, 2; Andrew Westpfahl, 2; Parker Landsgard, 1.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host Sumner-Fredericksburg (35) on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:45 p.m.