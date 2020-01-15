FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley pulled back to .500 Tuesday night with a 1-point win over the visiting Hudson Pirates.
The teams were tied at half-time at 26 after Wapsie Valley’s Kiks Rosengarten nailed a 3-point shot as time ran out.
Hudson led 43-40 after the third quarter, but made a 10-6 run in the fourth for the win.
Gunner Meyer led the Warriors with 14 points, followed by Kobe Risse (9), Kiks Rosengarten (9), Parker Lansgard (9), Blayde Bellis (6) and Tyler Ott (3).
Wapsie Valley is now 5-5 overall. Hudson is 5-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 6 20 14 10 — 50
HUD 11 15 17 6 — 49
UP NEXT
The Warriors will host Jesup (2-9) on Friday, Jan. 17. The game will begin after the 6:15 p.m. girls varsity game.