FAIRBANK --Wapsie Valley won two more games over the weekend. How they won each was as different as fire and ice.
Wapsie Valley's offense went cold early in Friday night's North Iowa Cedar League-East matchup against Waterloo Columbus, forcing the Warriors to rally late for the 66-53 win.
On Saturday, the Warriors offense was hot, with junior Gunner Meyer putting in 23 points as Wapsie Valley defeated MFL Mar-Mac 67-35.
On Friday, the Sailors boys basketball team outscored the Warriors 16-8 in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the two-win Sailors were eyeing an upset as they again led by 8 points, 46-38.
Columbus junior Ben Trost would go on to lead all scorers with 23 points. He was 7-for-11 on 3-point shots.
The Warriors offense, however, came alive in the final frame, scoring 28 for the 66-53 win.
Senior guard Blayde Bellis led the Warriors in scoring with 16 points, followed by senior guard Kobe Risse and junior Gunner Meyer with 13 apiece. Bellis sank four 3-pointers, Meyer put in three, and Risse made two.
Risse dished out 10 assists.
Sophomore Mason Harter led the Warriors defense with 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Waterloo Columbus fell to 2-14, while Wapsie Valley improved to 10-2.
Warriors 66, Waterloo Columbus 53
SCORING BY QUARTER
CC _ 16 _ 10 _ 20 _7 -- 53
WV _ 8 _ 14 _ 16 _ 28 -- 66
POINTS -- Waterloo Columbus: Ben Trost 23, Carter Gallagher 9, Jon Dobson 9, Patrick Steele 5, Alex Feldman 3, Josh Merrifield 2, and Joseph Haag 2. Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 16, Kobe Risse 13, Gunner Meyer 13, Mason Harter 10, Andrew Westpfahl 9, Parker Landsgard 3, and Tyler Ott 2.
REBOUNDS -- Waterloo Columbus: Trost 9, Alex Buser 7, Dobson 4, Merrifield 2, Gallagher 1, Steele 1, and Feldman 1. Wapsie Valley: Harter 13, Meyer 5, Risse 4, Bellis 3, Westpfahl 2, Landsgard 1, and Ott .
Warriors win no. 11
On Saturday, Wapsie Valley dominated the boards. The Warriors outrebounded the Bulldogs 49-24.
The Warriors offense raced to a 20-9 at after the first quarter and 40-22 at the half
Meyer hit three 3-pointers on the way to 23 points. Junior Parker Landsgard scored his 15 working inside.
MFL Mar-Mac's top scorer was junior Kaden Stocker with 11.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-10. The Warriors improved to 11-2.
Warriors 67, Bulldogs 36
MFL _9_13_4_9 -- 35
WV_ 20 _ 20 _ 16 _ 11 -- 67
POINTS -- MFL: Kaden Stocker 11, Wyatt Powell 5, Carver Blietz-Bentien 4, Gavin Meana 3, Caydel Ball 3, Ben Meana 3, Chauncy Drahn 2, Max Havlicek 2 and Mason Kishman 2. Wapsie Valley: Gunner Meyer 23, Parker Landsgard 15, Blayde Bellis 6, Mason Harter 6, Andrew Westpfahl 6, Kobe Risse 4, Tyler Ott 4, and Casey O'Donnell 3.
REBOUNDS -- MFL Mar-Mac: Powell 7, Blietz-Bentien 4, Ball 3, Kishman 3, Drahn 2, Branden Landt 2, Havlicek 2, and Meana 1. Wapsie Valley: Harter 11, Meyer 8, Bellis 7,Landsgard 6, Westpfahl 4, Ott 4, Risse 2 and O'Donnell 2.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to La Porte City on Tuesday to take on conference foe Union Community (4-9)