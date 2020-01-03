Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central’s Aiden Nelson rises for a shot Friday night at home against Clayton Ridge.

MAYNARD— Sophomore Logan Wescott’s first points of the night — a pair of fourth-quarter free throws — started West Central on a 10-0 run that sealed the first win for the Blue Devils since last January.

West Central, behind 19 points by junior Aiden Nelson, defeated visiting Clayton Ridge, 41-28.

The last win for the program was at home on Jan.8, 2019, over Central Elkader, 43-41.

As the Blue Devils surged in the final six minutes in Kline Gym Friday night, the Eagles didn’t sink a basket until their leading scorer, Caleb Helle, hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left. 

Helle led all scorers with 21 points.

This story will be updated.

