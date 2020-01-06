FAYETTE — The Wapsie Valley did not only get a boys basketball team win over Janesville on Saturday, it received kudos from teams participating in its Holiday Classic at Upper Iowa University.
Don Bosco’s boys basketball Twitter feed said, “Big thanks to @WapsieAthletics for the great hospitality during the Holiday Classic at Upper Iowa. A top notch event run great!”
Columbus Catholic also expressed it’s thanks.
Janesville head coach Joe McKenna tweeted, “ Didn’t turn out how we would have liked, but it was fun to compete against an old rival. I have so much respect for what you’ve built at @WapsieAthletics ... a true legend of the game and a big reason why I wanted to coach. Thank you Coach McKowen!”
The Warriors defeated No. 8 Janesville, 52-36. Kiks Rosengarten led Wapsie Valley scorers with 22, followed by Blayde Bellis with 12, Kobe Risse with 11 and Casey O’Donnell with 5.
The top scorer for Janesville was Wiley Sherberne with 12.
Wapsie Valley is now 3-4 overall. Janesville is 8-1.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Wapsie Valley 11 10 17 14 - 52
Janesville 9 12 7 8 - 36
UP NEXT
The Warriors travel to Denver Tuesday, Jan. 7, to take on the Cyclones after the girls varsity game, which begins at 6:15 p.m.