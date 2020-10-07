Janell Bradley of rural Fayette is seeking another term as a Fayette County Supervisor on the Republican ticket in this year’s election. Jon Bushaw of Oelwein, an independent candidate, will challenge her.
We asked both candidates several questions about the upcoming election. Here are their responses:
Jon Bushaw
Why do you think people should vote for you over your opponent?
I’m not running because I want to run against anyone in particular. I want to be a Fayette County Supervisor because it’s time to have a person in that role with new ideas that’s able to represent a substantial number of people in Fayette County. I spent several years as a city council member and have been a small business owner (owns Jon’s Barbershop in Oelwein) for over 20 years.
The combination of the knowledge of local government and knowing how to run a business is something that is needed at the county level. I see a substantial number of customers each week, which leads to a lot of candid conversations about what they’re happy with in Fayette County, and what they would like to see improved.
It’s because of these conversations that I decided to run as an independent. I saw firsthand how tired the general public is with partisan politics, and I want them to know I will represent them regardless of party.
What do you see as the major issues at the county level?
I see discontent from the public with some elected officials, specifically with the building of the county maintenance shop. It was voted down, but the Board made the decision to move forward with it anyway. If this was the right decision, the public deserves to know why and have it explained thoroughly. We can’t cut spending in some areas to make up for big expenses in other areas, if it’s not what the people want.
We also are realizing because of the COVID-19 Pandemic just how important our parks are to our communities. We need to continue to invest into these parks so that they provide amenities that will not only serve the citizens of Fayette County, but hopefully increase travel from outside of the county.
In addition, making sure our roads are safe and well maintained has to be a priority, given the amount of farm and business travel that takes place throughout Fayette County.
Why do you want to elected?
My business allows me the opportunity to serve the communities in Fayette County and sit on committees to ensure that their voices are heard.
Janell Bradley
Why do you think people should vote for you over your opponent?
I am seeking re-election to the seat of Fayette County Supervisor because the past three and a half years have been rewarding and I enjoy the work and responsibilities. I have the energy and desire to continue serving Fayette County residents in making decisions about how their county is governed.
In 2019, I served as board chair and in 2020 I am vice chair. I believe each supervisor should assume various roles of leadership whenever possible, in an effort to lead Fayette County into the future.
As part of my duties as Fayette County Supervisor, I currently Chair the five-county RPA-1 Transportation Policy Board. With the guidance of a regional planner at Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission and enhancement and technical sub-committees – policy board develops the projects and activities programmed for state and federal funding in the RPA-1 region. Highway, bridge, walking, bicycling and transit projects fall under this jurisdiction.
I also chair the Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development Board of Directors, another multi-county agency of which Fayette County is a member. Other committees to which I have been appointed include RLF-IRP Loan Review Board, River Bluffs Scenic Byways, Inspiring Lives Advisory Board, NE Iowa Community Foundation, Highway 150 Corridor committee, Scenic Byways of Iowa Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund Committee and I am an alternate trustee for Heartland Insurance and the Turkey River Recreational Corridor. All three supervisors serve on the County Conference Board (which approves the assessor’s budget/spending) and the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission (oversees the landfill and recycling operations.)
What do you see as the major issues at the county level?
During my first term, there have been many projects that were rewarding, but the Board’s greatest accomplishment was this summer’s roads reconstruction. Although the planning and preparation began much earlier, we worked with Engineer Joel Fantz and the Secondary Roads Department to both fund and see the completion of a significant paving program – the largest ever in terms of funds expended and miles reconstructed in one year: $7.5 million for 29.6 miles (including four miles of Hot Mix Asphalt shoulders only.)
In the last 40-50 years, Fayette County roads received multiple seal coats, but not the HMA overlays typical of asphalt road’s life cycle. Reconstructing nearly 30 miles of roadway in one construction season was only possible as the County entered into an essential purpose, general obligation bond levied across all property. Even with this addition to the levy to pay on the bond, Fayette County’s levy rate was still the third lowest in the last 10 years.
Through 28E construction agreements, this major reconstruction project continued seamlessly through the towns of Hawkeye, St. Lucas, Oelwein and Waucoma. An added benefit is that the towns benefitted from ‘mainline’ HMA pricing to get more for their paving dollar than if they had attempted the projects themselves.
Why do you want to be elected?
Even though this was a major achievement for the County, our work is not done. As a Board, we are well aware there are more roads, bridges, culverts, shoulders and gravel roads that need more attention. It is my hope to be re-elected to continue this work, while attending to various other concerns voiced by constituents.
Communication via electronic means has never been more important than in this past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many meetings moved to an electronic method through programs such as Zoom, and Go-to-meeting. Many materials from the organizations of which we are members are also shared electronically, via email.
I also maintain an active Facebook page relating to programming that impacts area residents, and I share photos and postings from other county agencies in an effort to publicize their activities.