WADENA — Janell Bradley, rural Wadena, announces her re-election bid to the Fayette County Board of Supervisors.
In seeking the Republican nomination to a second four-year term, Bradley says she hopes to continue offering a common-sense approach to local government and endeavoring to get the best value in doing the county’s business.
When she was first elected supervisor a little over three years ago in the November 2016 general election, Bradley parlayed her background as a small business owner into the role of local government leadership and community service.
“As a journalist for more than 30 years, my experience attending city council and Fayette County Supervisor meetings gave me familiarity for the many hats a county supervisor wears,” she said.
In addition to having served as Board Chair of the three-member Board of Supervisors in 2019, she is Vice Chair this year. Bradley also chairs the RPA-1 Transportation Policy Board. RPA-1 includes the counties of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek and the public agencies and local governments with jurisdictions therein. She also serves on the following boards and commissions: Fayette County Solid Waste (and it’s finance committee); Resource Conservation & Development, Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission Revolving Loan Fund, River Bluffs Scenic Byways, Northeast Iowa Community Foundation, Scenic Byways of Iowa Foundation, Prairie View Advisory, Heartland Insurance (alternate trustee), Fayette County Conference Board and Highway 150 Corridor Enhancement.
“In the summer of 2020, the Board of Supervisors joins our county engineer and his crew in anticipating the completion of the re-surfacing of 26 miles of county roads in what will be the largest one-year HMA reconstruction project in Fayette County history,” said Bradley. “It would be my hope to continue working for similar progress and not stop with just those roads we’re able to fund with the $5 million essential purpose bond approved in late 2019.” The roads seeing re-construction in 2020 include: C50, 25th Street, R Avenue, Outer Road, 6th Street, portions of County Roads B44, W14, and B66, and 247th-255th streets through Alpha. Around $800,000 of the cost involves joint projects with the cities of Oelwein, Waucoma, St. Lucas and Hawkeye. “Continuing to revitalize our efforts toward economic development would be another goal if I am elected to a second term.”
“Although my first term hasn’t been without challenge, it has been my pleasure to serve the residents of Fayette County, as your Supervisor. I hope I have earned your trust to be elected to a second term,” she said.
Bradley and her husband Jeff will be married 30 years this fall. They have three adult children and one grandson. Janell also just completed a term as Church Council Secretary at St. Peter Lutheran in Eldorado, and is a member of the Otter Creek Quilts of Valor organization.