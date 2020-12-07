CHARLES CITY — Junior Morgan Brandt scored 22 points to lead Sumner-Fredericksburg to a 62-35 win against an improved Charles City team Monday night.
Brandt scored the vast majority of her buckets from the paint, while second-highest scorer Lily Buchholz, also a junior, sank two 3-pointers on her way to scoring 10 points.
In all, seven players contributed to Sumner-Fredericksburg's highest offensive output of the season so far. The previous high was 57, which was against Oelwein on Dec. 3.
"We shot as good as we've shot all year," said head coach Kevin Bergman.
The Comets also had their best offensive game of the season so far, besting the 33 they put up Dec. 5 against Algona. Although the Comets had six scorers, only one reached double digits, junior Ashlyn Hoeft with 10.
"I thought Charles City did a really good job in the first half," said Bergman. "They took us out of what we wanted to do... a lot of hustle out there. That's a much improved team from what I've seen."
Charles City is playing under a new head coach this season, Tyler Downing.
In their past two meetings, the Cougars defeated the Comets by margins of 23 and 18.
The Cougars defense was aggressive all night, and was especially effective in the second half, holding Charles City to only 8 points.
"We try to play a man-to-man matchup, two-three zone and try to match up best we can," he said.
Senior Clarice Lynch returned to the lineup and saw her first game action of the season on Monday.
"It's nice having her back," said Bergman. "She's a big force inside."
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-2) hosts Waterloo Columbus (2-0) on Tuesday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F _ 23 _ 12 _ 10 _ 17 — 62
CC _ 16 _ 11 _ 5 _ 3 — 35
SCORING — Sumner-Fredericksburg (62): Morgan Brandt 22, Lily Buchholz 10, Molly Niewoehner 8, Landree Kobliska 6, Kayla Paulus 5, Isabelle Elliott 2, Katie Reno 2. Charles City (35): Ashlyn Hoeft 10, Dani Stock 8, Lydia Staudt 6, Ava Ellis 5, Sadie Gebel 4, Delaney Ruzicka 2.