Mike Jensen, the Waverly man who has been missing since July 6, has been found.
Authorities say a contractor heading to work noticed him in a ditch full of weeds and water near San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue on the south end of Waterloo.
Jensen was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in a “remarkably good condition,” sources confirm.
Jensen, who suffers from dementia, left a care facility in the area around 10 p.m. on July 6.
Hundreds of volunteers helped law enforcement search areas in Black Hawk and Bremer Counties to find the former Wartburg music professor and Waverly dad.
“That’s a great way to end the week,” said Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.