INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Health Center introduces the specialty of breast care to the BCHC Specialty Clinic in Independence.
On the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning Oct. 7, breast care specialists, Dr. Jayson Gesme, and advanced registered nurse practitioner Theresa Borcherding from the CVMS Breast Care Center will visit BCHC.
The CVMS Breast Care Center has been serving the Cedar Valley since 2003. It provides personalized, comprehensive breast care for both breast cancer patients and those with noncancerous conditions.
Patients may wish to schedule with the breast care clinic over many concerns including abnormal mammograms, noticing a change in the breasts or abnormal discharge or being at a higher risk for breast cancer and seeking ongoing surveillance due to previous concerns or family history. The breast care clinic will also provide comprehensive risk assessments, dense breast tissue evaluation, and routine screening care.
Gesme comes to the Breast Care Specialty Clinic with 15 years of experience, having obtained his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Iowa College of Medicine.
Borcherding is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She received her Master of Science in Nursing from Graceland University.
Patients at a higher risk for breast cancer include those with dense breast tissue, family history of breast cancer, personal history of any breast tissue biopsies, and family or personal history of abnormal genetic testing. Women ages 40 and older are generally told to receive a mammogram yearly, or as instructed by a health care provider.
For an appointment with the Breast Care Specialty Clinic at BCHC in Independence, call 319-833-6100. For announcements from BCHC, follow Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook.