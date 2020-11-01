Buchanan County Conservation is hosting a week of outdoor activities called “Breath of Fresh Air” to help keep area residents from feeling cooped up as winter approaches. Enjoy an outdoor walk with fellow participants or create your own schedule to get you out in the fresh air.
The first two events are on Monday, Nov. 9. At 10:30 a.m. take a Cedar Valley Nature Trail walk from the Brandon Shelter, corner of Lime and Branard Streets. Tryout an introduction to disc golf at 3;30 p.m. at the River Walk/Teacher’s Park, 355 First Ave. N.E., Independence.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, there will be a fall walk and seed collecting at 10 a.m. at Robert’s Wildlife Area, 1016 160th St., Fairbank. Enjoy the outdoor fitness trail at 2 p.m. at Wehner Woods, 955 East St., Lamont.