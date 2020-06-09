Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP QUICKLY LATER TODAY... .PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL ARRIVE FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY, WITH THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING AS THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL TRACK THROUGH THE REGION. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED FOR ALL AREAS, WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE LIKELY IN AREAS WHERE THUNDERSTORMS PERSIST FOR LONGER PERIODS OF TIME. THE MOST LIKELY AREA FOR HIGHER RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE NEAR AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. THOSE ALONG WATERWAYS WILL WANT TO PAY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS TODAY AND TONIGHT AND BE READY TO ACT AS FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP QUICKLY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * ALL OF NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND MUCH OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WITH WIDESPREAD AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE, ESPECIALLY NEAR AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. * FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP RAPIDLY LATER TODAY INTO TONIGHT. ROCK AND MUD SLIDES COULD ALSO OCCUR IN HIGHER TERRAIN. THOSE LIVING ALONG WATERWAYS ARE URGED TO PAY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PLEASE MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&