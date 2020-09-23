Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bremer County will test its weather warning sirens at 11 .m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. In the event of threatening weather, the tests will be delayed to the next day without threatening weather. When a siren sounds on a day other than a test, residents are advised to tune to local broadcast media as soon as possible.

Tags