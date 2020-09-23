Bremer County will test its weather warning sirens at 11 .m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. In the event of threatening weather, the tests will be delayed to the next day without threatening weather. When a siren sounds on a day other than a test, residents are advised to tune to local broadcast media as soon as possible.
