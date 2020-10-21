Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

The outdoor warning systems throughout Bremer County will be tested Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. If the weather is threatening, the tests will be delayed to the next calm day. For details, contact the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at 319-352-0133.

 
 
 
 
 

Tags