WAVERLY — The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an alert about a scammer claiming to be a sheriff’s employee.
According to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, it was notified Thursday about a debt collection scam. The call came from 319-352-5400, which is the phone number for the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer likely used a spoofing app to fake the phone number.
The target was a Waterloo resident who was contacted by a purported debt collection company that advised it was collecting a debt on behalf of a Cedar Valley business where the victim did have an outstanding balance. The victim was then contacted by a person claiming to be an employee of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and was told if they did not pay the debt they would be taken to court, costing much more than the original debt.
The victim learned this was a scam when they spoke to the local business and was told the business had not contracted with a debt collection service and had not received any payments.
“We want to remind citizens to exercise caution whenever contacted by anyone requesting payment or personal information,” said Deputy Jason Ellison. “We encourage you to verify directly with the organization or business through a trusted contact before any payment or personal information is exchanged.
“Many of these scams request urgent payment along with consequences for not paying.
“Local law enforcement is available 24 hours a day and can be contacted if you suspect you may be the victim of a scam.”