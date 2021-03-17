Spring always sees movement around the Oelwein Veterans Memorial Park. I recently ordered and received two bricks for the Miller/ Smith family. The new paver engraving company we are using now is very creative and accommodating in its design area.
Last fall we installed a memorial paver honoring Jerry Green, with his family’s help, and the paver not only noted his military service but also the many years Jerry served our area with the Highway Patrol.
Although we have not installed the newest pavers for the Jerry Smith family, the design indicating he was a recipient of two Purple Hearts for his historic service in Vietnam is a startling example of what our new brick company, Gift Bricks, can do for our customers. YES, we would be more than happy to invite your family to help install your memorial brick.
We are so fortunate to have the Link/Ledesma family spruce up our park each year, donating and arranging the flowerpots around the center Vietnam/Korean War Memorial. That monument was donated by the McNamara family and eventually inspired an expansion of the veteran’s park idea. There are others who stealthily add beautiful patriotic decorations to the park throughout the year. We appreciate all the love and devotion you show in the name of our veterans.
The National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29th. It honors all veterans who served between Nov. 11, 1955 and May 15, 1975. Of the nine million who served during this time, 2.7 million were sent to the Vietnam War. Of these only 1.7 million are still alive today. They are passing away at a rate of 557 per day.
March 29th is a day to remember the 59,000 U.S. war dead from the Vietnam War. Their names are sadly but honorably inscribed upon
“The Wall” in Washington D.C. It is also a time to reflect upon the 304, 000 wounded and the 1,253 still MIA. The date will be observed each year through 2025, the 50th anniversary of the end of the conflict.
We are hoping we can return to Woodlawn Cemetery for our Memorial Day program again this year after our Covid interruption. Last year we had CPO Josh Link scheduled to be our speaker. Josh is in the Coast Guard (CG) and he had accepted our invitation to speak several years ago but because he was stationed in Alaska, getting him here was kind of a logistical nightmare. Sometime in 2019 he received orders for a port closer to home. WAY close! The CG assigned him to the Port of Dubuque. (Who knew the CG was even there!!?) Well, I was excited thinking I would be sure to get Chief Petty Officer Link to speak at out 2020 Memorial Day Service. I asked and he was anxious to be able to speak at our event. Thanks, Covid!!
I contacted Josh’s mother Sharon, who is our Legion Auxiliary President, about having him at our 2021 event at Woodlawn but it seems the nomadic Guardsman is off again this spring to North Carolina. And as (bad) luck would have it he is moving during the Memorial Day weekend. SO!!!.... I think I may need a speaker again this year. Josh said he would try to honor his commitment but it’s not looking too good right now.
If you have a child, relative or friend who is a graduate of OHS and is still in uniform and would like to share their military or OHS story, please contact me. ASAP! We would love to continue that tradition as Oelwein has a fine history of patriotic sons and daughters who have graciously participated in our Memorial Day event.
We’re having a second fish fry on Friday, March 26th. The “drive thru or dine in” gig worked well. We had about half and half at our last one with exceptionally good turnout. People are ready to get out and socialize with safe options.
Not a lot of people knew about this, but the Legion was broken into the day before Christmas. The intruder didn’t get much loot but caused thousands of dollars damage to the building’s interior. We took this as a direct insult to our veterans. Although our insurance took good care of us, (thank you Lyle Miller Agency) we incurred costs that could have been used for veterans’ needs. The Oelwein police are still working on the case and feel convinced they know who the perpetrator is.
Dollars for Scholars is having a fund raiser at the Legion on Saturday, March 20th. “T&T” award winning Barbecue, noon until 4 p.m. Drive up only. All proceeds go to scholarships for our Oelwein seniors. Full meal for $15, additional donations appreciated.
Please remember to thank a vet and this month be especially grateful for our Vietnam Veterans.