Bricks, Vets and Who-rays

Your eyes don’t deceive you, and I don’t have Kaye locked in the basement, so I could hijack her column. She’s taking a much needed break — ONLY for a week though. I guess after 70 years of filling this space every week she deserves some time off. She asked me to fill in for her and told me I could just write what I know. (This could be a short column).
Veterans Park always looks wonderful. I know “kudos” is Kaye’s thing, but I want to thank all who adorn the park with flowers and flags several times a year. For many years the Ledesma family has filled elegant planters with new flowers for the summer. Ruth Lau and her two VERY patriotic granddaughters Ava and Emma Nielsen put up small flags around the perimeter of the brick area for most holidays. Grandma Cora O’Brien would be so proud. Mary Frisch, Deb (Sanborn) Hackman and the Leverington family put a display of flowers for Dale, John, and Marvin, who worked so hard to make Veterans Park a reality.
By the way, we are still selling bricks for families to honor their veterans. The honoree does not have to be deceased. Hint, an inscribed brick at the park would make a great Father’s Day gift. Also, if your class doesn’t have a memorial brick up there yet, it’s not too late. Every year there are several class reunions. If you order soon we might be able to get yours installed before your event.
Thank you to everyone, especially the cemetery workers, who helped make Woodlawn Cemetery look absolutely magnificent during the Memorial Day week. Of course, they get paid to do that, but the Memorial Day holiday is not just a job for them, it was their opportunity to make the area as beautiful as possible for the families of those resting in peace. For cemetery worker Dan Ohl, it’s a passion. I know he’s donated a lot of time out there recently, between the tornado a few weeks ago and now getting ready for this holiday. He has adopted the cemetery as a child he loves.
The almost 1500 flags, large and small, make an endearing tribute to our veterans. None of that would be possible without the many volunteers who come out to put all those flags up and return after the holiday to take them all down and store them away for next year. There were so many moms and dads who brought their children of all ages out to participate, making this a lesson in patriotism, family style.
And let’s not forget those senior workers, many of them long past retirement age, who have been volunteering for numerous years, decorating these burial grounds, turning it into a Memorial Park. I’m sure as they navigate the winding roads, raising our country’s banner; they grieve again, noticing those names etched on the many tombstones of their friends who have passed before them.
As of this posting the American Legion Post 9 will not be opened before July 1. That includes the bar and the rental of the large room. Although the governor has allowed us to be open, we feel the necessary safety restrictions make a later opening better for our customers.
Duane Larson, ceremonial director of the annual flag retirement service held every Flag Day (June 14), announced that it will be postponed to a later date, hopefully this summer. The burning of the worn flags with honor and dignity is a very somber ritual that young people should witness.
We were very disappointed with the cancellation of Boys and Girls State this year. We had an enthusiastic group of junior level high school students poised and ready to go. For the boys there is some talk about letting those candidates selected this year, go in addition to the juniors who may be selected next year.
It’s never been done before but this has been an unusual year. The last time boys State was cancelled was during WWII.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to view the Kaye Frazer documentary produced by the Communications Department at Wartburg College, I will share the link for you to enjoy a tribute to this marvelous lady. For 70 years she has been writing this column, sharing information about the lives of thousands of Oelweinites near and far. This grand lady has announced births and births of their children and probably in some cases a third generation; deaths, graduations, anniversaries, marriages and the travels of many of her readers and much, much more. Please watch this wonderful interview as she explains how she got started writing in high school and never slowed down.
Go to …. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AE1J5xsu4o or in the YouTube search bar type in Kaye Russo Frazer. You won’t be disappointed.
On a personal note, Kaye, thank you for letting me fill in for you AGAIN. It has been an honor doing this and it has been a privilege knowing you for 40 years. You have always been a valuable mentor and an inspiration to my interest in writing. Thank you and congratulations on your 70th anniversary with the Oelwein Register on June 1st.