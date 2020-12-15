Oelwein Utility Department workers were called out to a water leak Tuesday afternoon near the cafeteria entrance to Oelwein High School. City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane said Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan originally reported the leak Tuesday morning, however, the city thought it was part of the school’s shut off portion of piping. School maintenance staff investigated and later confirmed that was not the case.
Kane said that years ago there was a hydrant that sat right at the spot where the leak was bubbling out over the curb and into the street. During past remodeling, the hydrant was relocated, and the water line was extended to move it out of the walkway.
Kane says that is where the leak is believed to be, but his crew won’t know for sure until they go in to fix it Wednesday.
“We’re not sure at this time whether it is a hole, a crack or what exactly. The inlaid brick walkway was being removed Tuesday afternoon so we can get to the source of the problem first thing Wednesday,” Kane said.
He said the water has been shut off and there will be no in-person classes at Oelwein High School and Little Husky Learning Center Wednesday, Dec. 16, including kindergarten, childcare and Head Start.
The Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page also reported there will be no grab-and-go meals at the high school. Kindergarten teachers are sending work home with students. High school students should work virtually and check their email, the notice said.