It’s hard to believe it’s been over 10 years since UNI knocked off the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. The decade anniversary passed just over a week ago on March 20, and Brooks McKowen, former Wapsie Valley Warrior-turned-UNI Panther, remembers the madness of March 10 years ago that basketball faithful wish was going on now.
“It was outta control, just that whole week was crazy,” McKowen recalled as a former graduate assistant in 2010 “Just the amount of people reaching out to Ali with all the interviews he did — the Dan Patrick Show, all the big ten radio shows. It was just a crazy week to see the excitement in the area. To watch that as a coach was pretty cool to be a part of.”
McKowen, now the head basketball coach at Upper Iowa University, has seen the game from both sides of playing and coaching. The former Panther also has great memories from his time playing at UNI when former head coach Greg McDermott was building a mid-major program to be reckoned with.
McKowen saw “Coach Mac” as they call him, take the program to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the first time since 1990 in the 2003-04 season. McKowen was also playing at UNI when current 14-year head coach Ben Jacobson took over in 2006. The Wapsie Warrior was a part of the build up to the Sweet 16 run, along with McDermott and Jacobson.
“It’s really important that we understand that Greg McDermott is the head coach who recruited Adam [Koch], Jordan [Eglseder], Kerwin [Dunham] and Kwadzo [Ahelegbe],” Jacobson said. “This wasn’t just one shot at the end of 2010.”
It started with winning the Missouri Valley Tournament in 2004 after a 14 year drought.
“Winning the Valley Tournament my freshman year was a cool experience,” McKowen said. “Playing in the three NCAA Tournaments — you remember those atmospheres and being able to play in front of those crowds.”
The next step after winning the Valley was competing in the NCAA tourney. The big dance in 2004 saw the No. 14 seed Panthers face a No. 3 Georgia Tech team in the first round that had two future NBA players in Jarrett Jack and Will Bynum. The Panthers fell 65-60, but McKowen remembers competing on the big stage.
“I remember hitting a shot late in the game that either tied it or put us up one, and remember that there were 18,000 poeple rooting for us at that time because we were huge underdogs,” McKowen recalled. “That is one of the moments that I remember because of that feeling and that atmosphere of everything going on.
“Then on the other side of it, I got crashed [dunked on] by Will Bynum really, really bad. I thought I was going to get on ‘One Shining Moment’ for getting crashed on. I took a lot of crap for that one as a player, but it was fun. There’s just little moments like that that stick with you good and bad. Some you laugh about pretty hard now, but at the moment it wasn’t a whole lot fun. I just guessed wrong is what I told everybody.”
Win or lose, hitting big shots or getting dunked on, McKowen was in the midst of the best days of his playing career. The Panthers went on to two consecutive first round NCAA tourney appearances in 2005 and 2006. After his playing days, McKowen became a grad assistant at UNI, contributing to UNI’s 2009 tournament appearance.
“It was cool to see it from the other side,” McKowen noted. “Getting the experience to work with a staff like they had at UNI, I learned so much from that side of it.”
Four first round exits in a row led to an experienced 2010 team that shocked the college basketball world. Adding unmatched toughness with experience made for the bracket-busting upset.
“They were going at it in practice and there were some dynamics that transferred as soon as we got to the game floor,” Jacobson noted. “There wasn’t anybody that was going to mess with anybody on our team. That was really special.”
One of the untold stories that exemplified the toughness of the 2010 team is when Lucas O’Rear, who was known as the team’s “resident enforcer,” heard about trash talk from Kansas players and responded as only he would.
“They [Kansas] start talking to our guys saying, ‘I can’t believe your coach would say those things [about beating us],’ and they said some other things. Some of the best I can’t say,” Jacobson said with a smile.
Assistant coach P.J. Hogan added, “I don’t know how to describe this, but O’Rear is nudged up at halfcourt just walking sideline to sideline. He’s not saying anything. He’s just walking sideline to sideline.”
O’Rear was channeling his disdain for Kansas in preparation for the battle with the No. 1 seed saying, “Running their mouths. Alright, let them run it.”
McKowen, among many others, was there for all of that, and was a part of the buildup to that run from 2004. He experienced the exhilaration as a player, then the mentorship as a grad assistant to lead him to where he is today with seven seasons of head coaching under his belt.
“Coach McDermott was and still is a great mentor for me — him and coach Jake are both great mentors for me,” McKowen acknowledged. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. If I ever need anything I know they’re there for me.”
What McKowen remembers most from his time at UNI is the lifetime bonds that he built with coaches and teammates.
“You remember the relationships — some of my closest friends are guys that I used to play with and live with over the four years I was there,” McKowen said. “You remember the moments with the guys, the times on the bus, the travel with the team and how close you were with your teammates.”
McKowen still keeps in touch with many of his former teammates including current UNI assistant coach Erik Crawford. The two reminisce on the good old days and how much they love still being around the game that they grew up playing.
“I love my job,” McKowen said. “Upper Iowa is a great university and there’s good people here. I joke with people that I’m very lucky that I get to go and work on basketball all day long, every day. Obviously, there’s other things that we do, but it’s a dream job for me. It’s something I always wanted to be growing up.”
Being able to return to UNI as a coach after years as a player and grad assistant brought it full circle for the nearby high school star-turned-Panther.
“It was a different experience being on the other side sitting in the guest locker room,” McKowen recalled. “It’s really cool to go in the McLeod Center being on the opposite bench just to be back on that court and compete again.”
Connections at Upper Iowa include several Panther ties, including former UNI Athletic Director Rick Hartzell. Every now and then Hartzell and McKowen share stories about the place they both used to call home.
“Every once in awhile we’ll sit down and hash out some old UNI stories,” McKowen said. “Obviously talking with Rick, he has a great basketball mind from officiating for all those years. It’s great for me personally, and it’s cool to throw it back to some old UNI stories.”
McKowen has lived a complete UNI basketball life, from playing nearby at Wapsie Valley to living a dream playing for the Panthers. Then coaching under Jacobson and returning to the McLeod Center as a head coach. All are memories that will last forever.
“Winning the Valley, being underdogs and having a chance to win those [NCAA Tournament] games and coaching in them as well when I was a grad assistant there when we made the Sweet 16 run — I’ll always have all those really good memories.”