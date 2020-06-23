Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Buchanan County Extension and Outreach and Buchanan County 4-H will host an in-person traditional livestock auction for 4-H and FFA fair animals beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, in the Black Pavillion at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds in Independence. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented. Only bidders with the intention of purchasing livestock are invited. Spectators can watch the live-stream on the Extension Facebook page. We thank everyone in advance for their cooperation.