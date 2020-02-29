INDEPENDENCE – After 40 years of county service, Cindy Gosse has decided to not run again for the position of Buchanan County Auditor.
Gosse was a bookkeeper for a Jesup business before joining the Buchanan County Treasurer’s office in June 1979. She was encouraged to run for auditor in 1988 when Helen McCullow decided to retire after 33 years with the county. Since then, Gosse has run successfully for the job every four years.
The official position is actually auditor and commissioner of elections for Buchanan County.
According the department’s website, “The office of the County Auditor was created in 1870 as part of a revamping of county government. The duties of the office covered as that had previously been given to the County Judge in 1851, in the first Code of Iowa, and then to the Clerk of Court in 1861, with the formation of the Board of Supervisors. The State Legislature added the duties of Commissioner of Elections in the early 1970s.The Institute of Public Affairs has labeled the Auditor’s Office as the ‘Hub of County Government.’”
As auditor, Gosse acts as:
- County financial officer (i.e., overseeing financial reports and processing bills)
- Clerk to the board of supervisors
- Human resources (a current project is updating department procedure manuals)
- Overseer of the county plats — real estate records (land values and the subsequent levied taxes will be used in calculating budgets)
- Custodian of the courthouse, under direction of the board of supervisors
“Fifty percent of my time is now spent on elections,” said Gosse.
She said coordinating and processing elections used to be simpler, but the consistent changes in technology and legislation keep her busy with conferences and webinars to stay abreast of the latest information. Two of the biggest changes were election day registrations and voter i.d. laws.
The change to have a combined school and city election was supposed to save money, but Gosse reports the election last fall cost the county an estimated extra $28,000 in new equipment, staff time in testing and ballot preparation, and the need to have poll workers available all day (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
She does like the electronic ballot equipment and procedures.
“It’s secure, not on the Internet, [vote information] is hand-delivered, and there is an electronic poll book,” she said.
The other thing about the electronic voting machine is it doesn’t run out of ballots, which happened in 1993 when Larry Murphy ran against Joe Kramer for the position of state senator. Gosse recalled that voter turnout was so high some paper ballots had to be photocopied. At the time, the district included parts of Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, and Fayette counties.
At the end of the night, there was a difference of about a dozen votes between the candidates. In the morning, the media reported Kramer won, but after the official canvass, Murphy was declared the winner. The issue went to the state legislature to be resolved and Gosse, as commissioner of elections for Buchanan County, was called to testify in Des Moines the day after Thanksgiving.
While there are no official qualifications to be auditor, Gosse urges anyone interested in the position to research the job. She welcomes anyone to contact her to learn more about the duties and responsibilities.
When she started, she relied on other seasoned auditors around the state for advice. Out of those relationships, a more formal mentoring program was developed and officially adopted. She herself has been a direct mentor to at least 10 other new auditors over the years.
“Mentors are paired based on county size and software,” she said.
Gosse also highly recommends attending the Iowa Association of County Auditors orientation for newly elected auditors.
Gosse said it was a difficult decision to make.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the residents of Buchanan County,” she said. “It’s been a satisfying job.”
She is currently tied for Iowa’s longest serving county auditor and commissioner of elections with Grant Veeder of Black Hawk County. She will serve out her current term and retire at the end of 2020.
In retirement, she hopes to travel, spend more time with family, help out on the farm, and maybe do a little more gardening.
In addition to auditor, the county offices of sheriff, supervisors, and treasurer will be on the ballot this year. According to the Iowa Secretary of State, candidates may file papers between Monday, March 2, to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.