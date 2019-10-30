INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County Career Fair will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Acres in Independence. It is being sponsored by the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission in partnership with Sedona Staffing and is free for everyone to attend.
Many of Buchanan County businesses will be on hand to discuss how you might begin a new career with their company. Jobs available include healthcare workers, accountants, general laborers, machinists, truck drivers, culinary arts, welders and more.
Other Career Fair Partners include Iowa Workforce Development and Hawkeye Community College, which will be on hand to share more about education and training opportunities.
Organizers encourage job hunters to dress for success and bring a resume or work history.