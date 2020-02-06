We have some snow!
It might not be great for driving in, but it sure beats the brown blahs of the landscape without snow. And what better way to get out and enjoy it than a pair of snowshoes.
Buchanan County Conservation has 3 great ways for you to try snowshoeing if you are new to the equipment.
Stop in at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center during business hours and get a free rental pair of snowshoes to try. Take them for a spin along the campground road and Otter Creek or out on the lake now that we have had sufficient cold temperatures to create sufficient clear ice or on the soft trails on Fontana’s west side – but be sure to avoid the groomed ski trail (the parallel double lines). You will be asked to complete some paperwork and given instructions on getting them secured to your feet, but the actual snowshoeing is pretty much like walking – just making sure you remember you have “bigger feet”.
Rather join in a group activity? Try the Moonlight snowshoe at Robert’s Wildlife Area on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Strap on a pair of snowshoes and explore the beauty of a winter evening. If the sky is clear, the full moon will light our way. No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. Participants will meet at the Roberts Wildlife Area Parking. We will walk along the Wapsipinicon River trail and have ample opportunity to encounter deer, owls and other wildlife. Hot beverages will be available after the walk. All ages are welcome but we will need information on any participants under 5 to have proper equipment. We will be walking 3/4-1.5 miles.
Not sure the little ones can walk that far? Then join the Family Snowshoe at Fontana Park on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. What a great family way to beat the winter doldrums and enjoy some fresh air. Along with snowshoeing, your family can enjoy the wildlife display, a group campfire, and snacks. No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. Be sure to preregister because there are a limited number of snowshoes available.
Registration for group programs is at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the public events tab. You will also find our website a great portal for discovering other parks to enjoy this winter. And always keep in mind our annual Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo contest (deadline in October) when out enjoying these areas.