As a naturalist, my job is to help people learn about and appreciate the natural world around them — their impact on it and its impact on them. One of the biggest perks of that responsibility is that I get to continually learn as well — keep current on research, techniques and new ways to share the information.
Since different people learn and participate in different ways, I get to do activities and present information in different ways. Throughout this year, I plan to share some of our educational programming presented at schools, camps, and adult presentations through articles.
This week, I was researching while preparing for a renewable energy program on wind turbines. Students begin by observing a visual demonstration of why and how we have wind and finish by designing a mini wind turbine that can produce electrical energy from wind. My research for the program included looking for the latest information to share with them on Iowa wind production, negative and positive impacts of wind energy and reasons why we need to pursue renewable energy sources.
Why renewable energy?
The scientific community has documented marked increases in levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere. One graph (the Keeling Curve) I was exposed to in a 2009 training session shows the data recorded from daily measurements taken at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa research station of the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. Data for the graph begins in 1958 and continues to the present. An annual pattern of highs and lows corresponding to the growing season in the northern hemisphere is easily seen. Lowest CO2 levels occur in late summer when forest and field plants are fully leafed and grown, sequestering carbon in their tissues. Highest CO2 levels occur in May, increasing from the time leaves fall and crops are harvested in October until new growth really takes off again.
What is most alarming about the graph however, is that since 1958, both the lowest levels and the highest levels each year have increased, with the peak this past year at over 415ppm of CO2 (from 317ppm in 1958). On our graph, that level of rise took it from the floor to the ceiling. When paired with data obtained from air bubbles in glacial ice cores, it documents the highest CO2 levels recorded at any time during the last 800,000 years.
These CO2 levels correlate well with increases in average global temperatures over the same time period and also with the increased use of fossil fuels in human activities at home and business. Humans are the cause of this marked increase, and we need to address the issue by markedly reducing our use of these fossil fuels. The power sector is leading the way in the US through development of utility scale wind and solar farms. Design and development in these areas will continue to increase in the coming years.
What is the latest data on wind energy production in Iowa?
It is BIG business — currently producing over 40% of the electricity used in the state– a best in the nation percentage (as of October 2019 US Energy Information Administration). This has a big economic impact in Iowa beyond the energy produced: 9000+ wind energy jobs, 10 manufacturing facilities, $58 million in state and local tax payments, and more than 16 billion in capital investments. Just as exciting in the latest wind energy production department is the development of “bladeless” wind turbines that oscillate in wind currents to produce electricity – not yet as efficient, but already addressing some of the issues and challenges . (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW4AzDpjcsI)
There are several major wind energy challenges and challengers:
• Although Iowa does have a reliable wind climate, wind does not always blow. Transmission and storage of power produced on windy days is an important area for continued research and design potential.
• Appearance on the landscape — Turbines are considered stately and regal by some and an eyesore by others.
• Impact on wildlife — Turbines are known to cause animal fatalities in birds and bats but so is pollution caused by burning of fossil fuels. How can this impact be mitigated and reduced?
• Health Concerns – Turbines do make shadows and sound that some argue negatively impacts human health. (Again, health impacts also occur from burning of fossil fuels) Research continues and siting carefully to avoid problems is important.
In the fourth grade classrooms at East Buchanan, students got to test the power generation of various pre-made blade designs to get baseline information on how blade number, shape, size and pitch impacted power. Then they try their hand at designing, testing and redesigning their own turbine blades. Standard generators were given to each group of 4-5 students along with a PVC turbine tower and hub to hold the blades they design. Their goal? To design and construct blades to produce the most power in a wind tunnel competition April 27 at the Energy Games at Fontana Park. Un-attached school students are welcome at the event as well and registration will be available at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab.
Failures were common in first attempts – blades flew out of the hub, turbines did not turn at all, and blades bent back so far as to be unusable. New materials were tried, pitches were changed to correct rotational symmetry, and procedures for correct blade installation were implemented. In a brief 30 minute time frame, much was learned and new ideas were sparked. These students will continue to test, refine and redesign their blades for several weeks.
I am excited to see the innovations they will be able to come up with as they continue to test, evaluate, change and learn. Hopefully, working on this project will generate the knowledge that they can change the way they live on Earth “now” – not just at some far away “future” that they have difficulty imagining. Who knows, we may have the next turbine design engineer in one of these classes.