The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a suspicious person at 8:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the 1900 block of Deacon Avenue, rural Jesup. The caller said a suspicious person was hiding behind a truck in the caller’s garage. The suspicious person rode off on a bicycle owned by the caller when he was discovered and confronted.
About 20 minutes later, a call came in from the 2000 block of Carter Avenue, rural Jesup, approximately one mile from the first incident. The caller reported someone had stolen his Chevrolet S10 pickup from his driveway. A bicycle was later found near the vehicle theft location.
Law enforcement in the area located the stolen pickup and attempted to stop it. The driver attempted to elude law enforcement and a chase ensued.
The pursuit concluded at the intersection of Independence Avenue and South Canfield Road in Black Hawk County when the driver struck a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. A short standoff took place after the driver displayed what appeared to be a firearm, but he was ultimately taken into custody without further incident. The driver was identified as Cody Leroy Doland, 25, of Waterloo.
Doland was transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for evaluation after ingesting an unknown substance and was held pending a medical evaluation and mental competency.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Doland was released from the hospital and transported to the Buchanan County Jail, where he was charged with second degree theft (Class D felony), third degree burglary (Class D felony), fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Jesup Police Department and Iowa State Patrol. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are possible.