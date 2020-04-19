A Buchanan County deputy remained hospitalized Monday but is on the mend after his squad car was struck by an SUV driven by a suspect fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Oelwein.
Deputy Daniel C. Walter was mechanically extricated from his vehicle Saturday afternoon and flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where on Sunday he was awake and alert but listed in serious condition, according to Sheriff Bill Wolfgram, who asked in a news release “that you please keep Walter in your thoughts and prayers.”
Wolfgram told Waverly Newspapers on Monday that Walter was doing better than expected considering the circumstances.
The pedestrian was seen and released at Mercy One Hospital in Oelwein, the sheriff said.
Kevin Allen Krapf, Jr., 29, of Manchester, is charged in Buchanan County District Court with the Class D felony of serious injury by vehicle and the aggravated misdemeanors of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and driving while barred.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
According to court documents, at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Dakota Drish was northeast of Oelwein near L Avenue and 50th Street when he spotted an SUV suspected in a hit-and-run incident minutes earlier near 5th Street Northeast and North Fredrick Avenue in Oelwein. The white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Krapfl was traveling quickly east on 50th Street.
Drish activated his emergency lights and siren and called out the pursuit, advising State Radio Dispatch.
Krapfl turned southbound on I Avenue and pulled over to the West Side of the road where a 33-year-old woman exited the front passenger door of the SUV and rolled into the ditch while carrying a backpack.
Drish pursued Krapfl for 20 minutes, who reached speeds of more than 90 mph on gravel roads, through towns, and while meeting cars. Krapfl also blew through stop signs at blind intersections at 60 mph, Drish said.
The chase ended at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 50th Street south of Lamont when his SUV collided with Buchanan County Deputy Dan Walter's squad car which had its emergency lights activated.
Walter was unresponsive and looked badly injured, Drish said. Later, Walter was air flighted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The SUV, with severe damage to its front, was in the east ditch of Buchanan Delaware Avenue, when Krapfl exited the driver's side door and ran southeast, Drish said.
He was quickly apprehended by Drish, according to the Buchanan County sheriff.
Krapfl's driver's license was suspended at the time for various reasons and the SUV did not have a required ignition interlock device, Drish said.
The crash was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting agencies include the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement. Medical personnel who assisted at the scene were Regional Medical Center Ambulance as well as Lamont Fire and Dundee Fire Departments.