INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office will host the following Continuing Instructional Courses showings this fall. All sessions will be held in the theater of Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence.
Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Management CIC (categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on Nov. 20 from 9-11:45 a.m. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by Nov. 13 ($45 after Nov. 13). Re-shows will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. on Oct. 14 and Dec. 16; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
Fumigation CIC (categories 7C and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on Nov. 19 from 9-11:30 a.m. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by Nov. 12 ($45 after Nov. 12). Re-shows will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management CIC (categories 7D, 8, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on Oct. 24 from 9-11:30 a.m.. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by Oct. 17 ($45 after Oct. 17). Reshows will be held from 1:30-4 p.m. on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12; cost to attend a reshow is $45.
Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators CIC (categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10) for commercial pesticide applicators on Nov. 13 from 9-11:30 a.m. Cost is $35 if pre-registered by Nov. 6 ($45 after Nov.6).