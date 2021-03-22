The Buchanan County Fair youth shows such as livestock, pets, and the queen coronation, are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 10, with some events set earlier.
Buchanan County Extension, which administers the 4-H program, has announced the tentative schedule below. Events are subject to change.
Tuesday, July 6
7-9 a.m. Dairy goat show, Black Pavilion
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Poultry show, Black Pavilion
2:30-5 p.m. Dog obedience show, Black Pavilion
Wednesday, July 7
7-10 a.m. Swine show, Black Pavilion
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Horse shows, Horse Arena
11-11:15 a.m. Dairy bucket and bottle show, Black Pavilion
11:15-11:45 a.m. Dairy junior fun day, Black Pavilion
11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dairy cattle show, Black Pavilion
3-8:30 p.m. Meat goat show, Black Pavilion
5-5:30 p.m. Goat junior fun day, Black Pavilion
Thursday, July 8
6 a.m. to noon, Pie baking, 4-H Building
7-10 a.m. Sheep show, Black Pavilion
10-10:30 a.m. Sheep junior fun day, Black Pavilion
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rabbit show, Black Pavilion
1-2:30 p.m. FFA livestock judging, Black Pavilion
2-4 p.m. Pie judging, 4-H Building
2:30-3:30 p.m. Cat and pet show, Black Pavilion
3:30-4:15 p.m. Queen coronation, Black Pavilion
4:15-6:15 p.m. Pie auction and flowers, Black Pavilion
Friday, July 9
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beef show, Black Pavilion
11-11:30 a.m. Beef junior fun day, Black Pavilion
3-5 p.m. Goat getters, Black Pavilion
Saturday, July 10
7-10:30 a.m. Master showmanship, Black Pavilion
11 a.m. Parade of champions, Black Pavilion
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Livestock auction, Black Pavilion
2-4 p.m. Dog agility and costume show, Black Pavilion
Youth with animals should note that weigh-in times can be verified by visiting extension.iastate.edu/buchanan. Under 4-H and FFA News, look for the 2021 Buchanan County Fair schedule.