Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

The Buchanan County Fair youth shows such as livestock, pets, and the queen coronation, are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 10, with some events set earlier.

Buchanan County Extension, which administers the 4-H program, has announced the tentative schedule below. Events are subject to change.

Tuesday, July 6

7-9 a.m. Dairy goat show, Black Pavilion

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Poultry show, Black Pavilion

2:30-5 p.m. Dog obedience show, Black Pavilion

Wednesday, July 7

7-10 a.m. Swine show, Black Pavilion

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Horse shows, Horse Arena

11-11:15 a.m. Dairy bucket and bottle show, Black Pavilion

11:15-11:45 a.m. Dairy junior fun day, Black Pavilion

11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dairy cattle show, Black Pavilion

3-8:30 p.m. Meat goat show, Black Pavilion

5-5:30 p.m. Goat junior fun day, Black Pavilion

Thursday, July 8

6 a.m. to noon, Pie baking, 4-H Building

7-10 a.m. Sheep show, Black Pavilion

10-10:30 a.m. Sheep junior fun day, Black Pavilion

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rabbit show, Black Pavilion

1-2:30 p.m. FFA livestock judging, Black Pavilion

2-4 p.m. Pie judging, 4-H Building

2:30-3:30 p.m. Cat and pet show, Black Pavilion

3:30-4:15 p.m. Queen coronation, Black Pavilion

4:15-6:15 p.m. Pie auction and flowers, Black Pavilion

Friday, July 9

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beef show, Black Pavilion

11-11:30 a.m. Beef junior fun day, Black Pavilion

3-5 p.m. Goat getters, Black Pavilion

Saturday, July 10

7-10:30 a.m. Master showmanship, Black Pavilion

11 a.m. Parade of champions, Black Pavilion

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Livestock auction, Black Pavilion

2-4 p.m. Dog agility and costume show, Black Pavilion

Youth with animals should note that weigh-in times can be verified by visiting extension.iastate.edu/buchanan. Under 4-H and FFA News, look for the 2021 Buchanan County Fair schedule.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos