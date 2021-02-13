INDEPENDENCE – Country music star Justin Moore is the headliner for the first of two concerts planned for the Buchanan County Fair this summer, organizers announced on Friday. The fair is scheduled to run Tuesday, July 6-10 at the fairground in Independence.
Moore, known for his hits known for hit songs “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Somebody Else Will,” and “Why We Drink”, will be playing on the mainstage on Thursday, July 8. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 22.
In 2014, Moore won New Artist of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards. In 2016, he dropped his third consecutive No. 1 record.
The fair's theme this year is Back in Bloom, the Buchanan County Fair Association announced in January, and admission is $5 per day for an adult. Children 3 years and younger get in free. A week pass for an adult is $15. Admission includes entrance to the fairgrounds, all ground acts, carnival rites and 4-H shows and exhibits.
Grandstand events require a separate ticket.
BUILDING CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY
The Fair Association is also conducting its Building a Fair Future capital campaign for a new 4-H building and events center. The estimated project cost is $1.5 million and donors have already given $550,853. The campaign is now in its public phase. You can donate through buchanancountyfair.org.
"The FFA kids there are actually seven chapters that show in this Buchanan County, and they are limited to a 5-by-10 (foot) booth," Roxanne Fuller, Buchanan County Extension executive director, said in a video on the website about the current 4-H exhibit hall. "The only thing they can put in there are their jackets."
The 1970s era pole building was originally built for storage and overflow exhibits, according to the video.
"One of our local contactors said the building is standing because of habit and luck," said Nick Dennie, Fair Board member, who added that it's at the point where it's no longer worth fixing.
"There's no point in putting more money into a building that's deteriorating," he said. "You know, the roof leaks, we got a mold growing in here."
The new building would be adjacent to Highway 150, Beyond being used for 4-H exhibits and events during the fair, it would be rented out for things -- such as wedding receptions and community events -- the rest of the year, which will help fund the fair. It would also host offices for the Fair Board and Buchanan County Extension.
"The fair just covers itself," said Dennie. "So the rest of the year we have to make up revenue in order to keep the buildings up to date or do improvements."