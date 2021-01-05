Buchanan County Fair will host a series of fish and chicken fry meals beginning on Friday, Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, according to a social media event.
Serving will be curbside pickup only from 4:30-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 204 12th St. NE, in Independence. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children ages 5-10, and kids under 5 eat free. Sides are baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
A map showing pickup route is on the Buchanan County Fair Facebook page. Customers are to drive in what appears to be the north of the 4-H building for pickup and exit onto First Avenue Northeast.