INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Auditor’s Office has received about 1,947 absentee ballot requests as of Monday. In the 2016 presidential election, 3,770 Buchanan County residents cast the absentee ballots they requested, Iowa Secretary of State data show.
There will be two contested races on the ballot. Candidates for nonpartisan county offices had to file by last week.
Two victors of the June primary election will face off for one county supervisor seat as Democrat Joe Payne is challenging Republican Supervisor Clayton Ohrt.
Five people are running for four seats on the county ag extension council: Mikki Hobart-Panek, Megan Rawlins, Patrick Donnelly, Ryan Kress and Michelle Mangrich.
County candidates unopposed on the ballot include three newcomers seeking to replace retiring county officials. For county auditor, Republican Kris Wilgenbusch is unopposed after Auditor Cindy Gosse announced she won’t seek re-election. For sheriff, Republican Scott Buzynski is running after Sheriff Bill Wolfgram announced Dec. 31 that he would retire at the end of his term. And for treasurer, Republican Gina Mether began Aug. 12, 2019, after the Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 on July 29 to appoint her following interviews in two closed sessions. Former treasurer Amy Wright, who took over in 2013, announced her resignation June 10, 2019, stating in part, “I’ve determined that I have no choice but to exit the intolerable and detrimental working conditions provided by Buchanan County.”
The following nonpartisan offices will also be on the ballot:
The two candidates for two county hospital board of trustees seats are Anne McMillan and Rob Robinson.
The three candidates for three soil and water conservation commissioner seats are Sean Dolan, Doug Kaiser and Becky Lindsay.