INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Health Trust provided over $46,000 in grant funding to Buchanan County non-profit organizations, fulfilling their health and medical equipment, supplies, and training related needs, it announced.
“We are always humbled to help organizations improve and grow with the gift of funding for their special health-related projects, but this year has been extremely gratifying knowing that many of the grants that have been awarded have been specifically used to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities and schools,” commented board member, Michelle McBride.
The Buchanan County Health Trust awarded the following organizations with grants during the 2020 calendar year:
• Aurora Comet Center, $1,500
• Aurora Fire & Rescue, $1,727
• Buchanan County EMS Association, $2,240
• Buchanan County Health Center, $11,514
• City of Hazleton, $2,500
• East Buchanan Community School District, $590
• Jesup School District, $2,208
• Kidsville Early Learning Center, $2,985
• Little Island Daycare, $4,000
• Rowley Fire Department, $1,280
• St. Athanasius School, $5,000
• St. John School, $4,824
• Together for Youth Health Programming, $5,000
• Women, Land, & Legacy of Buchanan County, $1,405
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support health care for persons within Buchanan County.
The trust is now accepting grant request applications for spring 2021 review with a submission deadline of Feb. 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com.
Since its foundation in 1989, the Health Trust has awarded over $693,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
For more information, or to donate to the Buchanan County Health Trust, visit BuchananHealthTrust.com, or call 319-332-0905.