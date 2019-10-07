INDEPENDENCE — Good food and entertainment awaits at the 22nd annual Buchanan County Health Trust Dinner and Auction.
Held at Heartland Acres Event Center in Independence, the Health Trust Dinner and Auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, with the social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. All in attendance can expect a wide variety of items in the live and silent auctions, a live band, dinner and dessert.
The cost to attend is $55 per plate with a $5 discount if purchased before Oct. 18. To RSVP, contact Michelle McBride at 319-332-0905 or purchase tickets online at buchananhealthtrust.com on or before Monday, Nov. 4.
Monetary donations may also be made to the Buchanan County Health Trust for event recognition. Donors are recognized at the $100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $5,000 levels. Donations can be made online or sent to the Buchanan County Health Trust at 1600 1st St. East, Independence, IA 50644.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Buchanan County Health Trust and its mission to provide grants to area organizations in need of health and medical equipment, training, and education.
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County, including the making of distributions to the organizations that qualify as exempt organizations. Since its foundation in 1989, the Health Trust has granted over $650,000 to area nonprofit organizations in Buchanan County.
For more information, please visit buchananhealthtrust.com or follow the “Buchanan County Health Trust” on Facebook.