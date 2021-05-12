INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Historical Society is having a tag sale on Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is another fundraiser for historical society restoration projects. You’ll be surprised what the historical society has to offer.
What is a tag sale? The definition of a tag sale is: a sale of secondhand items where items are tagged/priced and displayed.
What the mill has to offer at its tag sale includes books, metal grain buckets from the mill, wooden items made from lumber from the mill, old bottles, milk bottles, local area memorabilia, wicker, several Independence pewter plates, buttons, silver-plate items, quilting pieces, lace, kerosene lamps, old picture albums, tintypes, old toys, baskets (including Longaberger), Victorian mirrors, vintage Christmas decorations, seasonal decorations, crockery (Rowe Pottery), garden decorations, and many other miscellaneous items. This is your chance to help the Buchanan County Historical Society reach its goal for restoration projects.
Remember the date – Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (we lock the door at 1 p.m.) — at the Mill in downtown Independence, 100 1st St. W, right next to the river. Follow the city detour signs. The mill gift shop will also be open.
Become a member of the Buchanan County Historical Society. For further information, call 319 334-4616 or go to the event section of www.buchanancountyhistory.com.
Mill prints available for sale.
The farmer’s market will be in full swing on that Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Make this your place to shop.