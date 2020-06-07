INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Jail Administrator Russell D. West resigned Wednesday, June 3, following an investigation regarding the alleged illegal release of inmates.
Two days later, on June 5, the Iowa Attorney General's Office filed a civil action accusing West, 55, of eight counts of contempt of court, according to Buchanan County District Court documents. The filing actually asks the court to enter an order to show cause why West should not be held in contempt of court.
The filing came about after the the Buchanan County Attorney's Office got information that a county jail inmate might have been intentionally and illegally released. A preliminary investigation by the county attorney "revealed additional information of concern pertaining to the release of inmates," says a news release fro the office.
The county attorney referred the investigation to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
In the court filing asking a judge to show cause why West should not be found in contempt of court, the Attorney General's Office alleges that West had:
- Michael Jordan Ahrens released on April 3 after serving 105 days of a 120-day sentence;
- Trevor Andre Clinton released on March 16 after serving only 40 days of a 50-day sentence.
- Contrail Andre Harris released on March 16 after serving 168 days of a 180-day sentence.
- Bradley Leroy Fuller released on April 23 after serving 240 days of a 293-day sentence.
- Nathan Bradley Peterson released on April 11 after serving 81 days of a 90-day sentence.
- Cora Lee Turner released on Oct. 9, 2018, after serving 144 days of her 150-day sentence.
- John Arthur Williams, Jr. released on March 16 after serving 169 days of a 180-day sentence.
- Joshua Keith Woodard released on April 25, 2016, after serving 163 days of a 178-day sentence.