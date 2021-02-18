INDEPENDENCE — A Quasqueton man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child last year.
Russell Alan Larson, 66, was found guilty in a bench trial of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Buchanan County Attorney's Office.
Larson had waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded not guilty. His bench trial was held Feb. 3 and included testimony from the child, who was 7 years old at the time of the trial.
Buchanan County District Court Judge Bradley J. Harris issued his ruling on Wednesday, Feb. 17, determining that between March 1, 2020 and July 1, 2020, Larson performed sexual acts with the child.
Larson's sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Larson is facing up to 50 years in prison and will be required to pay various civil penalties, submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling and complete sex offender treatment, according to the county attorney.
Following the completion of his prison sentence, Larson will be on the sex offender registry for life and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life.
Larson was represented by Public Defender Patrick McMullen.