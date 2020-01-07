Angie Auel has been named the new naturalist with Bremer County Conservation.
"I am very excited to work with Bremer County Residents," Auel said in a statement.
She spent the past nine years working in Buchanan County as a naturalist and a watershed coordinator for the Upper Wapsipinicon Watershed. Her passion is educating youth along with adults about natural resources and protecting Iowa's water.
She enjoys sharing the outdoors with her husband, Jason, and their three kids Freddie, 12, Ava, 11, and Stella, 7. They live in the Wapsie Valley Community School District, and enjoy camping, archery, canoeing, hiking, fishing, hunting, basically anything that gets us outdoors.
"One of the many things I love about environmental education is the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP)," Auel said. "Jason and I began an archery team in 2008 in Diagonal. In 2012, we began the Wapsie Valley Archery Team."
If you would like to learn more about the NASP program, contact Auel at Bremer County Conservation at 319-882-4742 about archery in the PE program or getting a team started.