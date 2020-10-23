As fall ends and winter approaches, avoid the idea that you need to be cooped up indoors for the next few months. Join “Breath of Fresh Air” activities to get out into the crisp, clean, healthier air, and enjoy the natural world in your neighborhood.
Learn new skills (or reengage with those you already have) that you can continue to enjoy on your own throughout the fall and winter. Each day during the week of Nov.9-14, events will take place around Buchanan County to encourage outdoor activity and enjoyment during late fall. Other outdoor activities will be ongoing throughout the week for you to enjoy on your own schedule.
Buchanan County Conservation and 15 additional local organizations are partnering to present a variety of offerings to appeal to people of all ages. Activities will take place at various locations and times, with options to fit most anyone’s schedule. Get out and learn a new skill or re-engage with one you have not participated in for a while.
Details on events including to yoga in the park, Veteran’s Day activities, seed collection hike and foray, bird watching, outdoor fitness, story walks, geocaching, scavenger hunts, fishing, kayaking and more are posted on the Fontana Park Facebook Events pages and at the registration (free) pages at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the public events tab. They hope to post video from some of the events to the Fontana Park Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Monday, Nov. 9
10:30 a.m. – Cedar Valley Nature Trail Walk– Brandon Shelter; corner of Lime and Branard Streets
3:30 p.m. – Intro to Disc Golf - River Walk/Teacher’s Park; 355 1st Ave. NE, Independence
Tuesday, Nov. 10
10 a.m. – Fall Walk and Seed Collecting – Robert’s Wildlife Area; 1016 160th St Fairbank
2 p.m. – Outdoor Fitness Trail – Wehner Woods; 955 East St, Lamont
Wednesday, Nov. 11 –
8 a.m – Morning Bird Walk – Three Elms Park; 2041 Three Elms Park Rd, Independence
10 a.m. – Freedom Rock Dedication – Heartland Acres; 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Independence
Afternoon (details being finalized) – Oakwood Cemetery Headstone Tour
Thursday, Nov. 12
10 a.m. – Trail Preview at Cedar Rock – Cedar Rock State Park; 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, Independence
12:15 p.m. – Lunch hour Yoga in the Park - River Walk/Teacher’s Park; 355 1st Ave. NE, Independence
6:30 p.m. – Night Sky andStar Viewing – Fontana Park; 1883 125th St., Hazleton
Friday, Nov. 13
10 a.m. – Historical Tour of Downtown Independence – Independence Chamber Bldg; 112 1st St E,Independence
4 p.m. – Family Fishing Intro – Triangle Park Pond; corner of Enterprise Drive and 6th Avenue Southwest, Independence
Saturday, Nov 14
9:30 a.m. – Intro to Geocaching – Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton
1 p.m. – Kayaking for Beginners – Koutny Pond; 1544-2 330th St., Brandon
The following activities will be available throughout the week and participation is encouraged as it fits your schedule.
• Story Walks (children’s books posted for reading along short trails)
“The Listening Walk” by Paul Showers – Riverside Park; East Main and Iowa Street, Fairbank
“Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle by Laura Purdie Salas – Winthrop City Park; 250 1st St South, Winthrop
“Duck in the Fridge” by Jeff Mack - Parker Muncy Park; Church and 10th St, Jesup
“book TBD” by TBD - Aurora City Park; entrance at Main & Union Streets, Aurora
• Scavenger Hunt and Craft activity – Independence Public Library Grounds; 805 1st St W – get list inside Library
• LACES Chalk Art Obstacle Course – (details being finalized) at Fontana Park and additional location. The course will be in place Monday through the week as weather and weathering allow.