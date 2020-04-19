A Buchanan County deputy remained hospitalized Monday but is on the mend after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup driven by a suspect fleeing the scene of a hit and run of a pedestrian in Oelwein.
Deputy Daniel Walter was mechanically extricated from his vehicle Saturday afternoon and flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where on Sunday he was awake and alert but listed in serious condition, according to Sheriff Bill Wolfgram, who asks “that you please keep Walter in your thoughts and prayers.”
Wolfgram told Waverly Newspapers on Monday that Walter was doing better than expected considering the circumstances.
The pedestrian was seen and released at Mercy One Hospital in Oelwein.
Kevin Allen Krapf, Jr., 29, of Manchester, is charged in Buchanan County District Court with the Class D felony of serious injury by vehicle and the aggravated misdemeanors of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and driving while barred.
At 2:40 p.m., Saturday, April 18, a 2010 Chevy Avalanche operated by Kevin Allen Krapfl, Jr., 29, of Manchester, allegedly struck a pedestrian at 5th Street and North Frederick Avenue in Oelwein and left the scene, according to the sheriff. About two minutes later, an Iowa DNR conservation officer spotted the pickup traveling east on 50th Street near L Avenue in Fayette County, about four miles east of Oelwein.
The driver did not stop for the conservation officer, who pursued him into Buchanan County. Then at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 150th Street south of Lamont, Krapfl’s pickup collided with Walter’s patrol vehicle. Walter was attempting to stop Krapfl.
After the collision, Krapfl attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the conservation officer, the sheriff said.
The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting agencies include the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement. Medical personnel who assisted at the scene were Regional Medical Center Ambulance as well as Lamont Fire and Dundee Fire Departments.