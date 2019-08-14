INDEPENDENCE — Sheriff Bill Wolfgram has recently selected Mitch Franck and Joe Valenti to fill two vacant deputy sheriff positions in Buchanan County.
Deputy Franck’s employment with the sheriff’s office on May 20, 2019. He was most recently employed by Area Ambulance Service in Independence as an EMT and currently serves as a sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserves. Deputy Franck is originally from the Independence area and will be attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in August.
Deputy Valenti began employment with the sheriff’s office on June 24, 2019. He was most recently employed as a civilian correctional officer with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and has a background in various roles in the mental health field. Deputy Valenti is originally from the Dubuque area and will also be attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in August 2019.