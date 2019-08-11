Sunday, Aug. 4
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 21, of Independence. He was charged with first degree arson (class B felony) and first-degree burglary (class B felony). Additional charges are pending. This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of 220th St. W., Winthrop.
At about 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Marie Gamm, 59, of Aurora. Gamm was charged with transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person (class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Aug. 5
At about 7:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Angel Lee Kaplan, 21, of Oelwein, Tyffanie Shaiann Bourland, 21, of Jesup, and Alanna Jo Hepker, 23, of Jesup. Kaplan was charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and assault (simple misdemeanor). Bourland was charged with disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and interference with 911 communications (simple misdemeanor). Hepker was charged with disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a disturbance in the 300 block of W 220th Street in Winthrop.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
At about 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 254 mile marker. According to the investigation, a 2014 Freightliner semi operated by Dustin Loeffelholz of Dyersville was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when a tire burst on the right rear of the trailer. A 2007 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Justin Turnis of Manchester was also eastbound on the highway and struck the tire debris in the roadway, disabling the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
At about 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Layne Isaac Williams, 23, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley and arrested Kevin Leland King, 37, of Independence, at about 10:45 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of 10th Street Southwest in Independence. He was arrested and charged with felon in possession of firearm (class D felony), two counts of first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of second offense possession of methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and reckless driving (simple misdemeanor). Additional charges are pending.
Friday, Aug. 9
At about 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested William James Newton, 26, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Ruth Lewis, 26, of Hazleton. She was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of a non-registered vehicle and no proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
At about 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Lynn Toms, 34, of Hazleton. She was charged with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.